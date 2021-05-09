0xcert (ZXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,442.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $49,442.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00085907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00067903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00787379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.90 or 0.09135938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00047466 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

