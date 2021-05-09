$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

CBOE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

