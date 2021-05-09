$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. APA reported sales of $752.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 8,196,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,216. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $20,567,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in APA by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

