$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

WCN stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

