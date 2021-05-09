$1.88 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.67. Nutrien reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 2,825,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,416. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.