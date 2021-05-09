1,049 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

NYSE NET opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

