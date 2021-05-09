106,074 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.42 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

