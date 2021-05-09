$12.25 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce sales of $12.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the highest is $12.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $51.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.95 million, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $54.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $48.88. 49,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,298. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.85.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

