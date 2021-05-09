1,280 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,179.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.23.

