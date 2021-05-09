1,308 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.