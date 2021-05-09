$147.69 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $147.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.98 million and the highest is $151.40 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $140.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $637.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.36 million to $644.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

