$16.60 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce sales of $16.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $64.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $66.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $60.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,611. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

