1,654 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

