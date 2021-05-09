$168.78 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post sales of $168.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $172.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $169.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $672.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $636.70 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $655.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $2,487,583. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Renasant has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

