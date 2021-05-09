$18.64 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post sales of $18.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. eGain reported sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $76.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $77.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 70,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,852. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

