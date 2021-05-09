180 Degree Capital (TURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TURN opened at $7.29 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $83,457.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,472.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,340 shares of company stock worth $289,242. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

