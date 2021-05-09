$181.68 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report $181.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the lowest is $181.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $173.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $768.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $772.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $822.25 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

