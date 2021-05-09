$189.74 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $189.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.19 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $756.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.11 million to $769.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $800.67 million, with estimates ranging from $786.72 million to $833.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.18. 1,001,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock worth $1,640,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit