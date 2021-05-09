$189.74 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $189.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.19 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $756.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.11 million to $769.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $800.67 million, with estimates ranging from $786.72 million to $833.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.18. 1,001,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock worth $1,640,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

