25,065 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 239,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,367,088 shares of company stock worth $15,369,298 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit