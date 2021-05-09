25,065 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 239,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,367,088 shares of company stock worth $15,369,298 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

