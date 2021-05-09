25,150 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

