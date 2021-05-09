$298.21 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $298.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.20 million and the highest is $300.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.16. 429,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,981. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.82. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

