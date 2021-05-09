$32.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce $32.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.52 billion and the highest is $32.88 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $30.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.59 billion to $135.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.45 billion to $138.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. 15,678,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,410,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

