$4.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.79 and the highest is $4.38. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $16.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $16.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.41 to $18.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $368.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

Shares of CP traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.75. 659,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.03. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $397.97.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

