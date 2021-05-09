43,901 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

