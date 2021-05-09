$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce sales of $54.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $220.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LKFN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In related news, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $656,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,628 shares of company stock worth $2,359,511 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.