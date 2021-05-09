$7.30 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce earnings of $7.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.67. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 252.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $25.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $27.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $30.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $273.10. 296,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

