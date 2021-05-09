$79.68 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $79.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.44 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $326.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.81 million to $337.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $386.40 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $70.36. 419,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,567. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 25.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $63,357,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

