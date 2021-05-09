8,500 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $444.46 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.76 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

