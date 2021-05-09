8,870 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

Shares of LPLA opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

