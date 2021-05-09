9,551 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $202,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 13.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,733 shares of company stock worth $1,322,639 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

