9,853 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

DEA stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

