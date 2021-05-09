ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ABB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 972,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

