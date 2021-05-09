Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 83,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 577,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

