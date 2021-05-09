Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $111,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

