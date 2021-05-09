ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. ACM Research updated its FY 0 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $76.07. 251,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $144.81.

In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

