AcuityAds (AT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million.

TSE:AT opened at C$12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$643.74 million and a PE ratio of 162.84. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.46.

In related news, Director Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total value of C$63,794.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,089,057 shares in the company, valued at C$39,782,121.36. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$186,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,043,300. Insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AT shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$29.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

