Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $48.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

