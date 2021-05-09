AdaptHealth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,217 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 881% compared to the typical daily volume of 634 call options.

AHCO opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -438.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 10.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 275.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

