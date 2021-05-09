Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Adecco Group stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.83 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

