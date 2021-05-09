Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $49.29 on Friday. Adient has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

