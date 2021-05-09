ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.93 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

