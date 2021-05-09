AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 132.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

