AE Wealth Management LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

