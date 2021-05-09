AE Wealth Management LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit