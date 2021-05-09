AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

