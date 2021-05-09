AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Moderna by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.61.

Moderna stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

