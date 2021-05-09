AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,330 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 336.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE:RKT opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

