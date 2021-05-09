AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

May 9th, 2021

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.16. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 851,782 shares changing hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $190.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

