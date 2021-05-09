AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $156.52, but opened at $148.78. AGCO shares last traded at $151.15, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

