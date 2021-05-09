Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $2.54 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,761,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 13.1% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,537,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 124.1% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

