Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.14

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $172.14 and last traded at $170.48, with a volume of 8943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

